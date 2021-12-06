Christmas Comes Early with Incredible Lineup for WWE Raw Tonight

It's Monday night, one of the Chadster's top three favorite nights of the week, except for weeks when there are WWE PPVs, in which case The Chadster has four favorite nights of the week. WWE Raw is on tonight and if The Chadster didn't know any better, he would think that Vince McMahon personally booked this show just to please The Chadster (which would be the greatest honor of all time, but The Chadster doubts Mr. McMahon did that). Here's the lineup for tonight's show, which is the second-best thing ever to happen in the month of December (a close second behind the birth of Jesus Christ).

Yo dawg, The Chadster heard you liked steel cage matches. Well, if you didn't get enough of those at Sunday's War Games PPV from The Chadster's beloved WWE, the Chadster has some great news for you. Ahead of the triple threat WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, already shaping up to be the best PPV of 2022, Kevin Owens will challenge Big E in a non-title match inside a steel cage on WWE Raw tonight. Personally, The Chadster thinks it's a brilliant move to break out a steel cage match this early in a feud, not even at a PPV, and with no chance of blowing off the feud, because it's a great way to surprise people who would never expect it. It's a way better decision than breaking out a hardcore street fight with flaming tables in a similar situation, as AEW did last week, and one more reason that Vince McMahon will always be better than Tony Khan when it comes to wrestling booking.

While Big E will not put his title on the line tonight, Becky Lynch will. Lynch will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan, and it's a match you won't want to miss. The question is, has Morgan been made into a big enough star to beat Lynch by losing matches against the likes of Carmella for several years… or does she need to lose for a few more years before she's properly paid her dues? Vince McMahon knows best, and one thing for sure is that Morgan has the qualities that Vince looks for in a female superstar, I.E., blond hair, so there's a real chance Morgan walks out of WWE Raw with the title tonight.

If these were the only two segments booked for the show, it would already be better than everything AEW has done in all of 2021, including their PPVs. But WWE has one more segment announced for tonight: an episode of Miz TV featuring Edge as the special guest. Can these two recapture the promo magic they had last week when they completely decimated CM Punk and MJF? The Chadster believes they can, so be sure to tune in. There's even a chance this interview segment will devolve into violence. Wouldn't that be fun?!

WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network, and unless you're some kind of traitor who hates Vince McMahon and has no respect for the wrestling business (like Tony Khan), you'd better prove it by tuning in, or The Chadster will be extremely cheesed off with you.

