Chucky Season 3 Carving Out Spring/Summer Filming Calendar Based on a weekly production report, it appears franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky has a Season 3 filming calendar.

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever." That's what franchise creator Don Mancini had to say towards the beginning of the year when the news hit that his, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky would be returning for a third season of twisted treats. Now, with the series expected to return this fall & thanks to the latest edition of Production List, we have a clearer picture of what the filming calendar is looking like.

As you can see from the screencap below, filming on the third season is on the books as taking place in Toronto, ON, Canada, from April 27, 2023, to August 28, 2023. Here's a look:

And here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released back in January, confirming Season 3 for Fall 2023:

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll had in store heading into the second season. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly joined Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke also appeared this season.