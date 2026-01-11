Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Clueless

Clueless Sequel Series Still at "Very Baby Stages": Alicia Silverstone

During the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, Alicia Silverstone offered a quick update and discussed Peacock's upcoming Clueless sequel series.

The new Clueless series is still in its "very baby stages," with few details revealed so far.

Silverstone will reprise her iconic role as Cher Horowitz and also serve as executive producer.

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss are developing the series with Amy Heckerling involved.

Following her return to the role for a 2023 Rakuten commercial that aired during the NFL's Super Bowl LVII, we learned in April 2025 that a sequel series to writer-director Amy Heckerling's 1995 movie Clueless was in development at Peacock that would see Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz and executive-producing. Fake Empire's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) and Jordan Weiss (Dollface) have been tapped to write the series and serve as executive producers. Stemming from CBS Studios (which owns the television rights to the film), in association with Universal Television (a division of Universal Studios Group), the series also sees Heckerling and original film producer Robert Lawrence serving as executive producers.

Checking in with E! News, Silverstone was asked about the upcoming series. Sharing how much she enjoyed returning the "Clueless" universe for the commercial, Silverstone added that she will be happy to step back into those Mary Janes, or upgraded from a Mary Jane now but, we'll see." That said, she noted that they are still at "very baby stages" so specific details weren't available yet. As for what she's looking for out of the series, Silverstone referred back to the diversity of the four recent projects she's starred in to demonstrate how she's looking for "juicy characters" to play. Here's a look at the clip:

Following the success of the Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd-starring film, there were a number of efforts at series takes. Previously, a series was in development at Peacock that would've focused on Dash's Dionne, but it never received a series order. But back in the 90s, Paramount Network Television and Heckerling had a three-season success story (on ABC and UPN), with the half-hour comedy series starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher (Silverstone wasn't available to reprise her role) and Dash returning as Dionne.

Based loosely on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the film is just the latest to get the spotlight in terms of remakes, reboots, and prequel/sequel series (as we're seeing with Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series and the six-season success story that was Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series, Cobra Kai). Though this newest attempt at a series was shopped, it's reported that Peacock, despite its previous efforts, remained high on the idea of a Clueless series, with Schwartz, Savage & Weiss, and Silverstein coming aboard, dialing up the interest. Silverstone previously reprised her role as Cher for a Super Bowl ad two years ago.

