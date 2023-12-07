Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Page, AEW Dynamite, cm punk, mjf, recaps, samoa joe, wrestling

CM Punk Disrespected on AEW Dynamite Last Night

AEW mocks CM Punk with devil storyline mockery! The Chadster spills on the disrespect and cries like CM Punk did when Jack Perry insulted him. 🤬👿

Article Summary AEW Dynamite's devil storyline disrespects CM Punk's past traumas.

MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page's feud mocks WWE's legacy.

Samoa Joe's involvement in AEW is a downfall from WWE stardom.

The Chadster blames Tony Khan for personal and professional woes.

Last night, on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster watched something that was so unbelievably offensive, The Chadster had to pick up his White Claw seltzer for emotional support! 🍺 The Chadster saw MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page trade verbal barbs, with each accusing the other of being the literal devil. 🤬 It was like a bad soap opera that refused to end, and The Chadster feels like it's all a targeted attack on CM Punk, WWE's delicate flower! 🌸

First, The Chadster has to mention how distasteful it was to watch Renee Paquette, who was trying to interview MJF, blindly walk into this pathetic storyline! 😒 The Chadster can't believe she was involved in such disrespect to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Then, Adam Page shows up to give his two cents, and that's where things spiral down into utter chaos and blatant disrespect! 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Adam Page spoke about his Texas Death Match with Swerve Strickland, clearly still bitter about it all. 🐴 But then, here comes MJF with his snide remarks, which were as stale as The Chadster's week-old loaf of bread. 🍞 Could The Chadster be watching anything less inspiring? Auughh man! So unfair! These two went back and forth with accusations that the other is the devil, which is super cheesy since the rumors swirled that CM Punk might have been the infamous "Devil" before joining WWE. Now, with Punk famously sensitive to people saying personal things in promos, here are these two getting personal with each other? It's like they're both literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back with every word exchanged! 😱🔪

And to top off this circus of an exchange, Samoa Joe showed up to play the part of MJF's babysitter or protector or whatever. 🛡 The man, who used to be a WWE superstar, now reduced to this gimmick that's supposed to scare us? Come on! Samoa Joe, you're better than this, and yet here you are, participating in a storyline that's clearly just designed to cheese off The Chadster – and probably WWE by extension! They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

The debacle didn't end there! Later in the night, Samoa Joe entered the ring only to find himself surrounded by masked devils. 🤡 Just when it couldn't get any cheesier, the lights went out. When they came back on, all the minions were gone, BUT the real kicker was seeing MJF laid out backstage, glass all around him. 🤯 It's like bad reality TV mixed with a high school play! Worse still, it's so clear that Tony Khan is booking this nonsensical drama just to upset The Chadster and disrupt The Chadster's already troubled life. 😩

The Chadster tried to explain the ridiculousness of all this to Keighleyanne, but she was too busy texting that guy Gary 😒 to understand how Tony Khan's vindictive booking is destroying the sanctity of professional wrestling – and The Chadster's personal life. Once again, The Chadster found himself shouting at an unresponsive TV screen after AEW Dynamite as The Chadster's White Claw spilled all over the carpet. 📺💦 And naturally, Keighleyanne refused to clean up the mess, blaming The Chadster for throwing the can! Can't she see this is Tony Khan's fault?

😭 After Dynamite ended, The Chadster cried for a solid half-hour. It was so frustrating to watch such an underhanded attack on WWE and The Chadster's hero, CM Punk. Think about it, what else could these jabs at the devilish persona be but a snide insult towards Punk's past controversies? It's clear as day! Now The Chadster knows how CM Punk must have felt after all those times guys like Hangman Page, the Young Bucks, and Jack Perry made Punk cry.

🙌 Remember, fellow wrestling fans, The Chadster is the last bastion of unbiased journalism in wrestling today. Just like The Chadster's colleagues and BFFs, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, we hold the line against the onslaught of the biased praise for AEW. We know what's up, even if Tony Khan sends us into nightmare fuel territory every Wednesday night. 😴🥺

So, as The Chadster drives around town in The Chadster's sweet Mazda Miata 🚗 humming to "All Star" 🎵 by Smash Mouth, The Chadster contemplates a world where professional wrestling isn't under threat by these AEW shenanigans, and White Claw seltzer doesn't end up wasted on the carpet. 🌎❤️ But until then, The Chadster will keep fighting the good fight, one post at a time.

