Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster; An All Valley Tourney Champ Prediction

On December 31st, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai comes storming its way back for a fourth season. But there's not a whole lot to celebrate when the "Karate Kid" spinoff series returns. With all roads leading to the Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) will join forces with Kreese (Martin Kove) to offer some serious firepower in his war against Daniel (Macchio) and Johnny (Zabka). If Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojos stand any chance, they'll have to find a way to work together. Because this time, there's more than just a trophy and bragging rights on the line. It's about the heart and soul of the community, meaning new alliances, new students, and (of course) new conflicts. But in the end, folks will have to pick a side – as you'll see in the following new poster for the fourth season. As for who we think will end up walking away with the top honors? Our bold prediction awaits after a look at the poster:

Nichole Brown's Aisha Robinson returns to win the tournament, having been trained by… wait for it… Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce. You're welcome. Now with less than a month to go until it all gets underway, Netflix released an official "schedule" for the Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship (though we have a feeling these dates might just coincide with some special previews of what's to come). On December 9th, training gets underway with tournament registration set for December 13. From there, we have team photos happening on December 15, and then on New Year's Eve? Oh, it's on…

Now here's more of what viewers can expect when Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres on December 31, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfQ3EQl_W98)

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.