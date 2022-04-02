Cody Rhodes on Departing AEW for WWE: "No Nefarious Tale" to Tell

If you're a professional wrestling fan who's in the know then you had a pretty good idea who Seth Rollins' Vince McMahon-selected "mystery opponent" was going to be during the first night of WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. Yup, former AEW star & executive vice president Cody Rhodes made his official debut tonight (and to no one's surprise, he defeated Rollins because there was no way he was losing his first match… even in the WWE) after leaving his former wrestling home over failure to come to terms on a new contract. failing to come to terms on a new contract. Now it's pretty clear that folks are going to have a ton of questions for him beginning with the moment he hits the press room and after-shows tonight. But based on an interview he did with Variety earlier in the week regarding his return (have to love those embargoed interviews), there appears to be one topic he won't be touching upon any time soon.

"I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I'm going to keep my word on that," Rhodes stated bluntly during the interview when asked for details about his departure. "There's no shoot interview. There's no nefarious tale that's going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it's been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time. It was a personal matter and we couldn't move past it. I have nothing but respect for Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson], and Kenny [Omega]. I'm rooting for Tony Khan. His name is going to be in the history books as someone who helped to bankroll and support this entire alternative and revolution that AEW became but for me, it was just time to move on. I get an opportunity at my dream, I get another chance at it. And you really can't leave any stone unturned with that."