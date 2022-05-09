Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory US Title Match Set for WWE Raw

Shortly before the start of WWE Raw, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes will challenge Austin Theory… sorry… Theory… for the United States Championship. Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash last night, though the win was less decisive than his win over Rollins at Wrestlemania. Still, Rhodes expressed interest in moving on from Rollins in a post-match interview, though whether Rollins will allow it remains to be seen. Either way, Cody has a match booked tonight, and it's against Vince McMahon's personal protege. Since both men are currently receiving a push, it seems highly likely this match will end in some kind of shenanigans. If we had to guess, Rollins will interfere to cost Cody the belt and set up a blowoff match for their feud at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes to challenge Theory for the United States Title Fresh off his explosive victory in a hard-fought showdown against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes is poised to battle Theory for the United States Championship! Will The American Nightmare best Mr. McMahon's protege and lay claim to the red, white and blue title? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

As of press time, Cody Rhodes vs. Theory is the only match booked for Raw, though we can also likely expect some fallout from WrestleMania Backlash, where Omos defeated Bobby Lashley thanks to interference from MVP and where RKBro came up short with Drew McIntyre against The Usos and Roman Reigns. There will also undoubtedly be some 24/7 Championship nonsense, Veer Mahaan will beat a jobber, and maybe we'll learn more about what Doudrop has planned for Nikki Cross.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network, but if you want to spare yourself three hours of mediocrity, you can just check back here tomorrow morning and we'll tell you if anything important happened.