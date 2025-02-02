Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: alison brie, community

Community Star Alison Brie on Film Happening: "I Maintain an Optimism"

Alison Brie offered the latest update on where things are with Peacock's Community: The Movie and, once again, it's mostly a matter of timing.

Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton). When you have a cast as impressive as that, one of the difficulties in getting them all to reunite for a project is that they're always in demand – and that makes scheduling really, really difficult. Community fans who've been eagerly awaiting word on when filming of Peacock's Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest-penned have seen that very situation play over the past few months, even as we continue to hear some great things about the script. And that seems to be where things stand as we speak, with Brie sharing that "the willingness" to do it is there, but timing/scheduling is still the biggest obstacle.

"I don't know. Obviously, everybody's schedules are tricky, and maybe that's the main thing," Brie shared during an interview with Collider at Sundance in support of her film Together. "But I maintain an optimism. I'm always hearing, 'Checking of avails.' So that's always a good thing. 'We're checking new avails for later in the year.' So, again, like Dave [Franco] was saying about the 'Now You See Me' cast, we all love each other so much. Everybody wants to do it. So, there's the willingness. I feel like that's the first step is all of us just being like, 'Let's get the gang back together!' So, your guess is as good as mine."

Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Discusses Film Return

During an interview with The Wrap in early October 2024, Brown offered an update on how things were looking from a production timeline standpoint and how she believed the script was "being reworked" by Harmon and Guest to make sure Shirley was in the mix. "I think it's being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So, a script exists. I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we're definitely going to be doing it in LA," Brown shared. In September, we learned that the State of California had awarded the project a little more than $3.3M in tax credits to film in California from the state's film and television tax credits program. Though the report from the California Film Commission didn't offer a start date, it did list the production as having 23 filming days in the state.

"It's just now trying to get all these puzzle pieces together of everybody's schedule. We were scheduled to do it, and then the strike happened," Brown offered regarding the delay in the start of filming. "And now it's like trying to figure out when is so-and-so done with their show? When is so-and-so done with their movie? When is so-and-so off tour? It's all of those things that we're trying to now get together, but it's going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we're all on board to do it."

As for the script that the cast had seen, it sounded like they approved. "It's 'Community' script. It's really funny, it's very irreverent, it's silly. A lot of it's probably going to change. You know, Dan Harmon is always — Dan Harmon and Andrew Guess are our writers, and they're always thinking and moving and incorporating things," Brown said. "And so, for a minute, I wasn't confirmed, so they have to now change some things because I am confirmed, and they can now change some things for Shirley's character as well. So it's going to be really, it's going to be a good time."

