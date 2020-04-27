Connie Britton Returning for 9-1-1 Season 3 Two-Part Finale

Series creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are set to welcome back a familiar face to both the "Murphyverse" and to 9-1-1. Connie Britton (American Horror Story) returns to the role of Abby Clark for the third season's two-part finale "Powerless" and "What's Next?", set to air on Monday, May 4 and May 11. While the 9-1-1 operator left the series after the first season due to Britton's one-year deal, Minear has gone on the record on several occasions to say that the actress was welcome back and they would love to tell more of Abby's story. Jennifer Love Hewitt would join the series in the second season as 911 operator Maddie Kendall.

Having left for Ireland and left behind Buck (Oliver Stark), Abby's return will have a profound impact on the fireman at a time when he's beginning to move on with a life of his own. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and the 118 plan to be there to support him, with Eddie seeing for the first time the dynamic he's only heard about up to this point. Guzman sees this as a unique position for his character to be in: "Eddie doesn't know anything about Abby as far as what had happened and firsthand perspective, but he has heard a lot through Buck and he has heard a lot through the other family members of the 118. So when Abby ends up showing up, I think there's a level of… Oh, sh*t. Do I need to help Buck out? What is he going through?"

In the upcoming third season, the first responders are called to action when a massive tsunami hits Santa Monica. Having suffered injuries while on the job last season, Buck struggles in rejoining the team, while a modern-day mystery unfolds as Athena reflects back on how she became a policewoman. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, and Ryan Guzman star, with Ronda Rousey joining in a recurring role. 9-1-1 season 3, episode 17/18 "Powerless/What's Next?": The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck. Meanwhile, Athena's investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy. / The 118 rush to save lives in the aftermath of a massive train derailment.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are the series creators, executive producers, and writers. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, and Kristen Reidel also serve as executive producers.