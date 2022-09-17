Constantine, Gen V, Jeffrey Dean Morgan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The story of my life, I take her home/I drive all night to keep her warm/And time is frozen… the story of… the story of…/The story of my life, I give her hope/I spend her love until she's broke inside/The story of my life… the story of… the story of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to One Direction for "Story of My Life" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including news that HBO Max isn't moving forward on J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot's "Constantine" and "Madame X" series, Amazon's "The Boys" spinoff Gen V wraps filming, Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares a look he & Lauren Cohan between set-ups on the set of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, and Sony's scheduled 2024 "The Karate Kid" film has fans wondering about the future of Netflix's Cobra Kai.

Plus, we look at NBC's Quantum Leap, CBS' CSI: Vegas, AEW/WWE, CBS' Ghosts, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Batman: Caped Crusader, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Netflix @ NYCC (Wednesday, Manifest & The Midnight Club), BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's The Boys, AMC's The Walking Dead, Netflix's DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Amazon's A League of Their Own, Hulu's "Huluween," Mike Judge's King of the Hill & tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, September 17, 2022:

Gen V: The Boys Spinoff Filming Wrap; So No Teaser? (Just Kidding!)

Quantum Leap: NBC Revival Series Cast Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Extended Trailer: Old Friends, New Enemies

Constantine, Madame X Projects Dead at HBO Max; Expected to Be Shopped

AEW Rampage Preview: No Logan Paul, No Roman Reigns

So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai?

Ghosts: CBS Releases Extended Season 2 Trailer; S02E01 Preview Images

Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns To Headline November's WWE Crown Jewel

Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03E01 & S03E02 Overviews, Teaser Released

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Cohan & Morgan Check In; Preview Soon?

Batman: Caped Crusader Update; 3 Streamers Are "Big Contenders"

WWE SmackDown Preview 9/16: Logan Paul Returns To WWE Tonight

The Acolyte: Charlie Barnett Reportedly Close to Joining Series Cast

Stargirl S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" Images Posted

Wednesday, Manifest & The Midnight Club Heading to NYCC 2022

Was Rasputin the Master? & More From Upcoming Doctor Who Special

The Boys: Creepy Vought Video Honors "Daddy Dearest" Homelander

The Walking Dead S11 Part 3 Image Gallery Updated; Spinoffs Rundown

Warner Bros. Discovery Endgame Involves Flip to Comcast, NBCUniversal?

Quantum Leap Day Takes Angelenos Back to 1985; NBC Series Preview

A League of Their Own: Tom Hanks Proud of What Amazon Series Explores

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Official Trailer Released

Hulu Huluween 2022 Brings Bite Size Halloween S03 & Dragstravaganza

Cobra Kai 5 Star Peyton List Breaks Down Tory's Loyalties & More

King of the Hill: Mike Judge Revival Still Alive, Just Not At FOX

Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia & More Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases

Titans S04 Wrap, Lucifer, Jon Snow, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

