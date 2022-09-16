Gen V: The Boys Spinoff Filming Wrap; So No Teaser? (Just Kidding!)

Some great news for fans of The Boys wanting to know how things were going with Amazon, The Boys EP Eric Kripke, and showrunners Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' spinoff series, Gen V. After kicking off production earlier this summer with a video introducing some members of the cast (which includes Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi), we are happy to let you know that they are happy to let you know that filming has wrapped. But don't take our words for it…

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International, of course), the self-described R-rated series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual & moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Now here's a look at some of the cast checking in to signal filming officially wrapping on the first season:

Just gonna quickly say— since everyone is asking— I did not get forearms implants. https://t.co/Vxfp1q9CCB — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) September 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

That's a wrap on #GenV – get ready to go on a fucking ride! Thank you to our brilliant Show-runners, genius writers, and visionary directors. & Thank you to the crew – you guys are the real superheroes I hope 'Emma' touches your heart as much as she touched mine. pic.twitter.com/haN3Gcy3Ou — Lizze Broadway (@BroadwayLizze) September 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And just in case any of you are thinking about asking for a premiere date? Don't. That said? No one said we couldn't start harassing them about a teaser or key art… right?

[Ed. Note: We kid because we love, Amazon's Prime Video & The Boys marketing team…]

Yea, we're wrappin GEN V production. No, we ain't tellin ya when it's coming out yet. pic.twitter.com/BGiaX6fNjA — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"This is the VERY FIRST LOOK at the concept art from [Gen V]. I've seen the first batch of eps. Perverted, bloody — with heart! You'll love it," Kripe wrote in his tweet heading into the weekend (which you can check out below), offering an update on how things are looking with the highly-anticipated spinoff:

And here's the original tweet that got us thinking spinoff, which also included Vought making a pitch to donors to remind them that their fall donations are due soon (because they couldn't afford to fix it, right?): "At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they're made of. That's why we're redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today!"

At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they're made of. That's why we're redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today! pic.twitter.com/O3svbXaOOi — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to July, when the cast checked in via social media to introduce themselves:

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"This set is really fun, and there's just a loosey-goosey comedy. It's kind of like 'Euphoria' meets superheroes, I guess," Schwarzenegger (who originally auditioned for the role of Homelander, the role Antony Starr now holds) revealed during the Just for Variety podcast. And as for how much The Staircase actor knew heading into the project? "I honestly didn't know anything. I can say that because it's true. It's not like I chose not to read something. They are so secretive about what the heck happens in this show," he explained. But considering this is The Boys we're talking about, Schwarzenegger had some idea of what to expect: "It's 'The Boys'! I know it's gonna be something f***ing crazy."

Though he's not involved with Gen V "at this point," Jack Quaid made it clear he's definitely interested during a recent interview with Variety. "I haven't really talked about that with anyone, but I'd love to be," he explained. And it was during his time filming the Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover in Toronto that Quaid was able to get to know the cast. "I took them all out to brunch one day. I got to know a bunch of them. They're awesome. They're so talented. They're so cool. I can't wait for that show to come out. I wish them all the best. They're gonna knock it out of the park," he shared.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.