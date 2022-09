Quantum Leap Day Takes Angelenos Back to 1985; NBC Series Preview

1985 was a good year – it gave us Back to the Future, the Live Aid concerts, and of course, spawned the iconic Bowling for Soup song. Perhaps most importantly, 1985 delivered on affordability – like a movie ticket costing $3.55 and a gallon of gas being only 91 cents. The good folks at NBCUniversal are promoting the new Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap series (which premieres Monday, Sept 19) by leaping people back to 1985 prices – but just for the day.

In Los Angeles, the Quantum Leap crew took over a gas station and offered patrons a chance to fill up at $.91/gallon – a welcome relief from prices that have climbed to over $7/gallon in some parts of the city over the summer. Angelenos weren't the only ones able to leap back to 1985 consumerism through – Fandango also offered a promotion for movie tickets at the 1985 price of $3.55.

At the Los Angeles event, excitement was high as lines of cars stretched down the street and around city blocks as people were desperate to leap back to a time before inflation took hold and the economy wasn't quite so brutal. After cars entered the quantum accelerator and made the leap back to 1985, patrons were treated to 80s snacks (Pop-Tart, anyone?), a killer 80s playlist both broadcast on a custom radio frequency and played over speakers, breakdance performances by dance crew WeBreak Hip Hop, a screen showing 80s trivia and of course, the new Quantum Leap trailer.

After soaking up all the 1985 trivia and vibes, cars were directed down the road to the gas station, where the prices on all gas pumps were rolled back to under a dollar a gallon, and patrons could buy up to 10 gallons at the 1985 price. And for those celebrating Quantum Leap day outside of Los Angeles, Fandango offered 1985-priced movie tickets for those with the discount code. Now here's a look at a photo gallery of how everything went down:

With the series set to hit NBC screens beginning on September 19th, here's a look at the official trailer for Quantum Leap:

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Lee's Dr. Ben Seong is a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith who makes a literal leap of faith that finds him lost… and without his memory. Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson) is a Vietnam veteran and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He uses his political and military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay while his team works to rescue Ben. Caitlin Bassett's Addison is a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how the original series saw Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) communicate with Sam via hologram. Nanrisa Lee's Jenn is Quantum Leap's head of security, while Mason Alexander Park's Ian is the chief architect of Quantum Leap's A.I. program. Recently, it was announced that Georgina Reilly (City On A Hill) had joined the series in a key recurring role. Now here's a look at two recently-released mini-teasers for the September 19th premiere of NBC's Quantum Leap:

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt co-wrote & executive produced the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero (now the series new showrunner), original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Lovecraft Country, Orphan Black) had been tapped to executive produce and direct the pilot. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.