AEW Rampage Preview: No Logan Paul, No Roman Reigns

Well, Tony Khan has done it again. Just when The Chadster thought that Tony Khan couldn't sink any lower, he goes and tries to ruin what should be WWE's big day, the day news broke that the main event for the next Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia will feature Roman Reigns defending the championship against global superstar Logan Paul. Tony Khan has gone forward with AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage many times when The Chadster thought it would be best, out of respect for WWE, to just cancel it, but The Chadster thought for sure that this time, with a match of this magnitude being announced, would be different. But it seems that Tony Khan will never have even the slightest ounce of respect for Logan Paul and everything he's done for the wrestling business, and that's why AEW Rampage will air tonight as planned, effectively RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

This week's episode of AEW Rampage will feature four matches, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't even understand the first thing about the wrestling business. How can you fit four matches into one one-hour show? If AEW was smart they would cut two of those matches to make room for promos and recaps of those promos, but this is why AEW will never beat WWE in the ratings, unless you count against NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars, which The Chadster does not.

It's hard to say which of the matches planned for AEW Rampage tonight will be the main event, but The Chadster guesses it will be the one where Samoa Joe will defend the ROH TV Championship against Josh Woods. Also happening on Rampage this week, Matt Hardy will face Darby Allin, Penelope Ford will take on Willow Nightingale, and Ethan Page will face Danhausen. These matches make The Chadster absolutely sick!

AEW Rampage airs on TNT at 10/9C, but if you love The Chadster, you will watch literally any other channel.

