Looks like all of that talk about J.J. Abrams and his production house Bad Robot taking a deep dive into not just a "Justice League Dark" series but also a shared universe of spinoff series took a major step towards becoming a reality on Wednesday with word that a darker reboot of Constantine is on its way to HBO Max Guy Bolton is set to write the adventures of the young Londoner, and has reportedly written the pilot script and is expected to open a writers' room next month. As most folks know, this won't be the DC Comics character's first trip to the screen. Beginning with the better-now-than-we-remember Keanu Reeves-starring 2005 film, John Constantine would go on to be played by actor Matt Ryan for one season in NBC's 2014 series, developed by David Goyer and Daniel Cerone. Ryan would go on to play the character on The CW's Arrow and continues in the role as a series regular on The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Coming off a day in which the WarnerMedia streaming service unveiled a long list of additions to its kids and family programming content (including a second season renewal for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai), HBO Max is also looking to make inroads in the live-action Originals market. Along with the above-mentioned "Justice League Dark" franchise, the streamer has also given a green light to the Stephen King-inspired The Shining spinoff Overlook as well as two DC Universe-related projects in Green Lantern Corp and Strange Adventures. Having previously written two books (The Pictures and The Syndicate, with Hell or High Water and Outlaw King director David Mackenzie and his production company Sigma Films securing the rights to adapt), the relatively new writer is currently working on the original pilot script "The Croupier," in development with Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point and Sky.