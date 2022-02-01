Could David Tennant Give Us Another Three Doctors For Doctor Who?

Okay, so, the David Tennant-returning-to-Doctor Who as The Fourteenth Doctor is a ridiculous rumour, with no provenance that no one should be taken seriously. Nevertheless, my mindlessly Bleeding Cool article that looked at a scene from the fiftieth-anniversary episode, The Day Of The Doctor with Matt Smith and Tom Baker, and speculated how it could set such a thing up, has gone viral rather. Three days in, it is still the most read article on the site right now and has inspired many TikTok videos flooding my feed.

But coming up with fun fan theories is what we do, as long as no one takes them too seriously and no one is butthurt when they don't come to fruition. So here's another. During The Day Of The Doctor, The Tenth, Eleventh, and War Doctor all met and worked together. Kate Lethbridge Stewart made reference to a precedent to this, nicknamed the Cromer Incident. That referred to The Three Doctors, the 1973 story where the First, Second, and Third Doctors teamed up for the show's tenth anniversary, in which Omega kidnapped the whole of UNIT, though Brigadier Lethbridge Stewart insisted they had been transported not to an alien planet but to the British seaside resort of Cromer.

If Tennant were to return as a separate regeneration of The Doctor, The Fourteenth Doctor, there may be a way to reprise this in a very different way. With Tennant playing the Tenth Doctor, the spin-off hand-regeneration one-hearted version of himself living on Rose's Earth, recently seen in the comics with a daughter. And then the Fourteenth Doctor as well. The Three Doctors, again, all played by the same actor, for the show's Sixtieth Anniversary in 2023…

Arguably that episode also gave us Three Doctors anyway, if you included the Doctor-Donna. But if this was a thing, Tennant would have to play all three versions of the Doctor himself. That would be a fun idea, wouldn't it? And about as likely as anything else being suggested right now.