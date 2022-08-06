Could Sasha Banks, Naomi Return For WWE Women's Tag Tournament?

Triple H has wasted no time in reshaping the rosters of Raw and SmackDown to his (and largely the fans') liking. By bringing in/back to the fold fan favorites like Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at last Saturday's SummerSlam and following that up last night with the shocking return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Triple H has begun to not only craft the WWE landscape in his image but also remedy the mistakes of the former administration. And now, with last night's announcement of the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, fans have been wondering if this is setting the stage for the return of two of the company's notable recent castaways: Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Banks and Naomi, the most recent holders of the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, made headlines everywhere this past May when they reportedly had a confrontation with WWE management before the May 16 episode of Raw over creative decisions and dropped their title belts off with the controversial former Head of Talent, John Laurinaitis and walked out on the show. They were both suspended indefinitely, with the company wasting no time in burying them on that week's SmackDown for their actions.

But that was then, and now with both Laurinaitis and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon out the door, it seems like an opportune time for Triple H to make amends with Sasha Banks and Naomi for them to make a nice return in the title tournament. While they could appear as a contending team in the tournament itself, personally, I think it would make for a better story if they let the tournament play out, crown new Champions, and that's when Banks and Naomi make their return as the "true" WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, setting up a feud between the teams. This is a formula that has worked well before, notably with Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon in 1994, setting up their iconic Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X, and again with John Cena and CM Punk in 2011.

BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw! Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pH6kKH7Bun — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

However, it all shakes out, I'm sure fans will just be happy to see Sasha Banks and Naomi back in WWE and in a juicy storyline again. They're both much too young and talented for the company to just let go of, and I have to assume Triple H realizes WWE and its Women's Division are much better with them involved. Tune in to Raw on the USA Network on Monday to see the beginning of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.