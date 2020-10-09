COVID Compliance Officer On Ash Atalla's New Show Just Tested Positive

Ash Atalla is a TV producer will a hell of a list of hit shows to his name, including The Office, The IT Crowd, Look Around You, Bo Selecta, Cuckoo, People Just Do Nothing and the recent BAFTA-winning show Stath Lets Flats which beat out Fleabag. Showing on Channel 4 in the UK, it has recently dropped on HBO MAX along with a number of other British shows hidden on the service (seriously, check out Ghosts while you are at it). And as a result, the cast and crew got a NYCC/MCM Metaverse panel to an audience who mostly haven't actually heard of them. That's okay, it can be fixed.

The British cast started their panel in a very different fashion to most American panels, by saying how awful they were all feeling at the moment and bitching about each other as much as possible.

But a highlight had to be why Ash Atalla was feeling a bit down as he revealed "I'm filming another show at the moment and the person on set who is the COVID officer, who checks all the cast and crew for COVID has themselves tested positive for COVID. That's my day. How many people has he come into contact with? Everyone."

The full panel runs below. Stath Lets Flats is available on HBO MAX in the US and free in the UK on the All 4 App.

We're joined by the cast cult estate agent sitcom Stath Lets Flats as they share what they've been working on and how it feels to be a Bafta winning series. We've brought together Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, Paddington 2), Natasia Demetriou (What We do in the Shadows) Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Friday Night Dinner), Al Roberts (King Gary, Flowers) and Ash Atalla, Managing Director, Roughcut TV (The Office, The IT Crowd) in conversation about the UK's worst letting agent and his colleagues.