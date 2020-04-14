Creepshow Season 1 Rises From the Grave for AMC Starting Next Month

With Shudder's Creepshow host "The Creep" getting a facelift and a new smile for his second-season return, AMC Networks is set to unleash his first season's twisted tales of terror upon the masses next month. Beginning May 4 and running through May 18, two episodes will air back-to-back on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT). Based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, Creepshow blends old-school scares with modern themes – proving to be a winning combination for horror fans and great news to the ears of executive producer-showrunner Greg Nicotero (​The Walking Dead).

The horror anthology gets off to a strong start on Monday, May 4, with "Gray Matter," with a story from King (adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi) that's directed by Nicotero. Originally published in 1973 and part of King's 1978 collection Night Shift, the story focuses on old-timers Doc and Chief as they brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. Following that, we have Josh Malerman's (Bird Box) "The House of the Head," Rob Schrab's (Rick and Morty) "Bad Wolf Down," and David J. Schow's (The Crow) "The Finger."

Creepshow season 1 includes David Arquette (​Scream films), Adrienne Barbeau (​The Fog), Tobin Bell (​Saw films), Big Boi (​Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (​Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (​X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (​Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (​Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (​Battlestar Galactica), and DJ Qualls (Supernatural), and more in adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman, and others. Nicotero's Oscar, BAFTA, and Emmy award-winning Make-up Effects studio KNB EFX Group serve as creature creators.

Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.