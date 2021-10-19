Crime: Dougray Scott to Star in Irvine Welsh's Britbox Cop Show

Crime, the new Scottish cop show adapted from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh's novel of the same name, will star Dougray Scott and premieres on November 18th. The 6-part series will be available as a box set exclusively on streaming service BritBox. Scott will play Detective Inspector Ray Lennox, Joanna Vanderham will play DS Amanda Drummond, Angela Griffin plays Trudi Lowe, Ken Stott will play Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and Jamie Sives will play Detective Inspector Dougie Gillman.

Crime looks like Welsh's stab at Tartan Noir with likely moments of surreal dark humour. It features Scottish copper Ray Lennox in a city on the edge of the abyss. Lennox is a man whose clear sight is not always a blessing. A girl goes missing. A town is in fear. A police department fights with itself. A hero is lost; tortured by his own demons and all the while, watching, waiting, a brutal killer is poised to strike.

"They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions, not in my mind…" Prepare to enter the dangerous world and troubled mind of Detective Inspector Ray Lennox, a man engaged in a disturbing battle with his own demons, through the demanding and very public medium of serious crime investigations.

Crime is set in Edinburgh and directed by Broadchurch and Vigil director James Strong and David Blair, who previously directed Isolation Stories and The Barking Murders. It is being produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV. Buccaneer Media is also producing The Knife Artist, an adaptation of Irvine Welsh's novel featuring psychopath Begbie from Trainspotting, many years after the first novel and now a seemingly-reformed successful artist. Crime is adapted from his novel of the same name by Welsh with his long-standing screenwriting partner Dean Cavanagh. The executive producers are Welsh, Scott, Strong, Dean Cavanagh, Tony Wood, Richard Tulk-Hart, and Pamela Hansson. Welsh's Crime premieres Thursday 18th November on Britbox.