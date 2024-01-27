Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount plus, preview, season 17, season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Brewster Breaks The Rules for The Fans

Criminal Minds: Evolution star Paget Brewster - willing to break the rules to keep the fans updated on how production is going. Respect.

Remember earlier today when we shared a post from Paget Brewster confirming that she was at work on the new season? That went a long way to calming the nerves of fans of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution after a look at Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez from the set of filming on Season 17/Season 2 had folks wondering if that was a bad sign for Brewster's Prentiss. Well, it turns out that in the process of keeping fans up to date, Brewster broke some production rule about where they can't post images from: "Shhhh…. Yes, we are back shooting. No, we aren't supposed to post anything from our trailers or in wardrobe, so I edited this pic and think I'm within rights. Kisses !!!"

Here's a look at Brewster's tweet/x from earlier today, sharing a "safer" image this time:

Shhhh…. Yes, we are back shooting. No, we aren't supposed to post anything from our trailers or in wardrobe so I edited this pic and think I'm within rights. Kisses !!! pic.twitter.com/KK9G7K8h4U — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) January 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at Brewster's tweet/x update as we headed into the weekend – originally with an image showing a bit more of her surroundings than she was supposed to:

We are shooting the new season of ⁦@criminalminds⁩ . We also all hope you'll watch! We are so thankful to have our jobs, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/U62FqHhSC5 — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at that post of the rest of the cast from earlier this week – followed by a look back at the announcement that filming was officially underway and more:

"The BAU is Back! The new season of #CriminalMinds: Evolution is officially in production," read the caption to the Instagram post that went live last week – but it's the behind-the-scenes images from the set that we know you're looking forward to, so here they are:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, Josh Stewart, and more starred, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon serving as an executive producer.

