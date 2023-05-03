Cruel Summer Season 2 Key Art Gives Off Some "Twin Peaks" Vibes Set for a two-episode second season return on June 5th, here's a look at the new official key art for Freeform's Cruel Summer.

Stemming from Entertainment One (eOne) and created by Bert V. Royal, with Elle Triedman serving as showrunner, the new season of Freeform's Cruel Summer is only a little more than a month away from hitting our screens. And if we didn't mention it before, we just want to say that after a heavily buzzed-about first season, it's a bold creative decision to take the series in a different direction. While we await either an extended teaser or a full-blown trailer, Freeform was kind enough to pass along some very disturbing & very effective key art for a season involving three different storylines running around during the "Y2K hysteria" time period.

Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2 stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore (with Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza recurring). Now, here's a look back at the previously-released announcement teaser (with the series set to return on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET with a two-episode season premiere) – and keep a watch on Bleeding Cool over the next few weeks as we also share a look at the official trailer, preview images, behind-the-scenes looks, and more:

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of "Cruel Summer" follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, with the series distributed internationally by eOne.