Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Solo Leveling Wins Big, Record Votes Cast

Crunchyroll announced the results of the Anime Awards 2025 with a record 51 million votes cast globally, and Solo Leveling winning big.

Crunchyroll announced the winners of the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards during a star-studded live ceremony honoring the creators, musicians, and performers powering the global love of anime, with a record 51 million votes cast from all over the world. The full list of honorees can be found on the Anime Awards Official Website and below. Solo Leveling was the biggest winner, nabbing Anime of the Year, Best Action, Best New Series, Best Score, Best Main Character, Best End Sequence, and Best Voice Actor in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The 9th annual Anime Awards was again hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira, who returned for their third year in a row to celebrate anime's biggest night. The winners were revealed by a global slate of celebrity anime fan presenters including GRAMMY award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves; Canadian director, musician, and actor Finn Wolfhard and American actor Gaten Matarazzo, both from the hit series Stranger Things; global superstar and anime collaborator J Balvin; Italian singer-songwriter Damiano David; Musician and actor Rina Sawayama; Award winning Brazilian pop icon Pabllo Vittar; American snowboarder Chloe Kim; screenwriter Zak Penn; the comedy duo made up of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo Chocolate Planet; Japanese actor, musician and talent Dean Fujioka; the Japanese actor known for live-action adaptations of anime, Kanata Hongo; Japanese Academy Award winning actress Mayu Matsuoka; and Japanese model and talent Saya Ichikawa.

The Anime Awards pre-show, broadcast live from the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa, was co-hosted by Crunchyroll hosts Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu and featured top global drag star Plastique Tiara; English professional boxer Ben Whittaker; American recording artist d4vd; American-Chilean singer Paloma Mami; Demon Queen VTuber Ironmouse; and Pioneering YouTube content creator Gigguk (who is not alone in feeling Frieren: Beyond Journey's End should have won more).

During the awards show, global fans enjoyed electrifying performances from Creepy Nuts, the 2025 Anime Awards-winning hip-hop duo, who performed "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born", the opening theme from Mashle: Magic and Muscles; legendary rock band FLOW performed "DAYS" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Eureka Seven; and LiSA, Spotify's most-streamed Japanese artist overseas in 2020, performed three songs: "crossing field," "Datte Atashino Hero," and "gurenge," the smash hit from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Fans can also catch a special Video on Demand performance from Creepy Nuts of the viral hit song "Otonoke," the opening theme for Anime of the Year nominee Dan Da Dan.

Attack on Titan was awarded the Anime Awards' first Global Impact Award, which celebrates visionary creators and groundbreaking works that have left an indelible mark on culture, history, and the hearts of audiences around the world. The final film, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, premiered in late 2024, marking the end of the longstanding, iconic anime. Yuichiro Hayashi from MAPPA accepted the award on behalf of all the creatives who brought the series to life over the years.

"Fans form deep emotional connections to anime. These are not just series, films, or songs, but rather works of art that help define the identity of anime fans," said Rahul Purini, President, Crunchyroll. "With an incredible 51 million votes this year, the 2025 Anime Awards are celebrating the creators in Japan who have captured the hearts of fans and are powering anime's prominence in global pop culture."

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the yearly awards program celebrating anime's creative community. This year, a record 51 million votes were cast by fans worldwide to celebrate their favorite series, films, and actors. Some of the most engaged countries, in alphabetical order, were Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with both Canada and Chile being first-time additions into the top 10. The 2025 Anime Awards will be available to stream as video-on-demand, shortly on Crunchyroll's YouTube and Twitch Channels, along with SONY PICTURES CORE and the Sony Group Corp Japan and Global YouTube Channels.

2025 Anime Awards Winners Full List

Anime of the Year – Solo Leveling

Film of the Year – Look Back

Best Original Anime – Ninja Kamui

Best Continuing Series – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Best New Series – Solo Leveling

Best Opening Sequence – Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN

Best Ending Sequence – request – krage – Solo Leveling

Best Action – Solo Leveling

Best Comedy – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Best Drama – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Best Romance – Blue Box

Best Slice of Life – Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Best Background Art – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Character Design – DAN DA DAN

Best Director – Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Main Character – Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character – Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

"Must Protect At All Cost" Character – Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best Anime Song – Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN

Best Score – Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano

Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance – Aoi Yuki (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries

Best English Voice Artist Performance – Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling

Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance – Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance – Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling

Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance – Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling

Best French Voice Artist Performance – Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Best German Voice Artist Performance – Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE

Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance – Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Best Italian Voice Artist Performance – Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) – Look Back

Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance – Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

You can watch the entire Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony on YouTube.

