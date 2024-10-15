Posted in: Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, newtype, NYCC

Crunchyroll Bringing NewType Anime Magazine Special Edition to NYCC

Crunchyroll is publishing a special edition of the legendary anime magazine Newtype, available only at New York Comic Con 2024 this week.

Legendary anime magazine Newtype is coming back to the United States with a special print edition issue for New York Comic Con – all in collaboration with Crunchyroll News. Newtype was last published in English in the US in 2008; the collaborative issue is an example of anime journalism that only Newtype and Crunchyroll can provide fans. The magazine will be available for free at New York Comic Con while supplies last; the special edition issue features exclusive custom art for two of 2024's biggest smash hit anime. Gracing the front cover is brand-new art for OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the film based on the fan-favorite isekai being brought to theaters this November by Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, the back cover shows off custom art from The Apothecary Diaries, one of the most celebrated shows of the year both for its art and loving story. Both stunning pieces of art come directly from their sources – Madhouse, Inc. and jointly from OLM and Toho Animation Studio, respectively.

The new issue of Newtype contains interviews with Naoyuki Ito, director of OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, as well as Norihiro Naganuma, director of The Apothecary Diaries – and way, way more. These exclusives are only available in this very special issue for now, so attendees should keep an eye out for the Crunchyroll News x Newtype logo as they walk the floor of NYCC. Within its 16 pages, readers will find deep dives into a number of the most popular anime of the year so far, including exclusive art and interviews found nowhere else. This collaboration between one of the leading anime publications in Japan, Newtype, and one of the biggest anime publications worldwide in Crunchyroll News is a truly collaborative effort aiming to highlight some of the best releases of the year. Both anime are, of course, streaming on Crunchyroll.

"Newtype magazine has long been synonymous with anime culture, serving as a premier publication for the fandom. The launch of the English version extended that connection to fans outside of Japan, offering a sense of community when anime was still a niche interest globally," said Markus Gerdemann, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Crunchyroll. "Now, as anime's growth accelerates, more fans will see why Newtype, with its deep insight and access behind the curtain, was so critical to diving deep into the medium of anime. This magazine holds such a unique place in the hearts of anime fans, and seeing it in print in English again — in partnership with Crunchyroll News — is incredibly special."

Attendees will be able to find Newtype magazine at the following locations:

The Crunchyroll booth – Javits Center (Booth 1643)

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Screening – AMC34, October 18 at 7 PM

Crunchyroll Industry Panel – Room 405, 10/18 at 6:30 PM

Overlord Panel – Room 409, 10/19 at 12:15 PM

Plus, at the Overlord Panel, director Naoyuki Ito will be giving away one specially signed copy of the collaboration issue.

