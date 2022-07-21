Crunchyroll Expo 2022 Unleashes Its Full Programming Schedule

Crunchyroll Expo, the annual convention from the world's best streaming home for anime, revealed today the jam-packed schedule for the upcoming event, including the premieres of BLUELOCK, TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You ~Uniform~, and In/Spectre Season 2 alongside the already-announced world premiere of Mob Psycho 100 III. In addition to the full slate of panels, premieres, meet and greets, and concerts at the event, Crunchyroll Expo also announced a series of sponsors, including Bullet Train, the upcoming film from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Red Bull, who will all join the show for the first time this year.

Select programming revealed today includes:

Bungo Stray Dogs featuring Masahiko Minami and Chiaki Kurakane – Join the president of famed animation studio BONES Masahiko Minami, along with producer Chiaki Kurakane in discussing the latest season of the supernatural action series, Bungo Stray Dogs, and even reveal some upcoming news, giveaways, and more for fans!

Chainsaw Man Panel by MAPPA and Crunchyroll – Don't miss the latest updates and behind-the-scenes of Chainsaw Man from the production staff at MAPPA!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Round Table (Virtual Panel) – Join the staff of the hit isekai series as they speak to their experiences continuing on the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero! Join staff members Keigo Koyonagi, Masahiro Suwa, and Takeshi Takakura in a round table with voice actress Sarah Emi Bridcutt (voice of Myne) hosting as the MC.

Do It Yourself!! Premiere – Take an early look at the first episode of the sweet, slice-of-life series Do It Yourself!! before it comes to Crunchyroll later this year. Do It Yourself!! follows the lives of a group of friends in a DIY club as they work together to carve out their futures.

Fans can see the full schedule for all three days of the event at Crunchyroll Expo's Meet & Greet section, in addition to learning more about the meet and greet sweepstakes for a chance to meet fan's favorite voice actors or talent from hololive.

"Today is an exciting day for Crunchyroll Expo attendees – not only are we sharing our schedule for the weekend, including set times for the New Crunchy City Music Fest, but we're revealing Bullet Train, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Red Bull as our partners for this year's event," said Terry Li, Senior Vice President of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll. "Crunchyroll Expo is an experience tailor-made for anime fans, and we're excited to work with our partners to present a convention as only Crunchyroll could deliver."

In anticipation of Bullet Train blasting into theaters on August 5th, Sony Pictures Entertainment is offering a contest onsite to win a poster signed by one of the film's stars in the Central Shopping District. Starring Brad Pitt, the film is a non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan, directed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will feature various onsite contests and giveaways for attendees to celebrate the recent launch of the all-new PlayStation Plus game subscription service. Statues of characters from popular PlayStation titles will also be on site for photo opportunities.

Red Bull will bring their state-of-the-art gaming hub to Crunchyroll Expo, inviting students from San Jose State University to play various hit gaming titles live for attendees. Attendees can visit this experience in the Super Arcade District.

Crunchyroll Expo is the yearly celebration of all things anime, featuring unique panels, exclusive merchandise, and world premieres. This year's show will both be in-person and online, with select panels available on demand from August 5–7, 2022, with an additional digital replay available until August 9, 2022. In-person, fans will be transported to New Crunchy City, a bustling anime metropolis featuring four distinct districts: the Central Shopping District featuring over 100 exhibitors, the Arts District home to nearly 150 artists; the Theater District showcasing anime premieres and screenings; and the Super Arcade featuring all-day gaming. Access to the New Crunchy City Music Fest featuring SiM, ATARASHII GAKKO! and Burnout Syndromes is included free with tickets to Crunchyroll Expo. Badge registration is available now at Crunchyrollexpo.com.