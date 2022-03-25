Cursed Films II: Shudder Series Explores Oz, Rosemary's Baby & More

Some of our favorite films have some unique stories behind their creation, Shudder is bringing the myths and legends of more classics and cult favorites to season two of Cursed Films II. The new season's trailer proves that some of even the seemingly colorful films can have a dark history.

The five-part documentary series, which explores the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood's notoriously cursed horror film productions, premieres Thursday, April 7 on the horror streaming service with episodes rolling out weekly as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. In Cursed Films II, the myths and legends surrounding five new films are explored: The Wizard of Oz (1939), Rosemary's Baby (1968), Stalker (1979), Serpent and the Rainbow (1988), and Cannibal Holocaust (1980). Cursed Films II is written and directed by Jay Cheel, who also serves as executive producer alongside Brian Robertson, Jonas Prupas & Courtney Dobbins.

Episode 201: "The Wizard of Oz" (Premieres Thursday, April 7, 2022): The Wizard of Oz is one of the most beloved films in the history of cinema, but its legacy is continually trailed by a mysterious darkness that seems at odds with the fanciful images presented on screen. Authors Aljean Harmetz and Stephen Cox discuss Margaret Hamilton's fiery mishap and address the rumors of drunken Munchkins tearing up the Culver hotel. Special effects designer and famed Mythbuster Adam Savage explains how the Tin Man's makeup nearly killed the actor originally cast in the role. Certified Oz expert Gregg Turkington breaks down the notorious legend of the hanging munchkin, while Lorna Luft sets the record straight on the treatment of her mother, Judy Garland, by the studio behind the production of Oz.

Episode 202: "Rosemary's Baby" (Premieres Thursday, April 14, 2022): Rosemary's Baby hit theaters in 1968 in the midst of a political and cultural revolution in America. Its young director, Roman Polanski, created one of the most iconic horror films in history, seemingly drawing upon his own dark past in a film that's strangely connected to a number of tragic stories, starting with an unexpected death of a composer and leading to one of America's most notorious true crime cases: The Manson Family murders. Dianne "Snake" Lake recounts her time with the family and its connections to Rosemary's Baby, while photographer Julian Wasser shares his experience photographing Polanski as he explored the crime scene of the murder of his wife, Sharon Tate, and their unborn child.