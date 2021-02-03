Looking to lock in some stability to its 2021-2022, The CW has given new season orders to 12 series, including a second season green light to the Jared Padalecki's Walker. Joining the freshman series for a return are All American, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico. While Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, and The Republic of Sarah are single-season status quo for now (none of which have premiered yet), The CW has ordered two additional episodes of Superman & Lois (for a total of 15 episodes for its first season) and five more episodes of Walker (for a total of 18 episodes).

"Though we're just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season," said The CW's Mark Pedowitz. "As The CW's 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, 'Walker' and 'Superman & Lois,' that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most-watched series premiere in five years."

The network hasn't made any formal pilot pickups yet, but it is looking to a number of backdoor pilots on the horizon from a number of current series, including spinoffs from All American (Homecoming), Nancy Drew (Tom Swift), and Black Lightning (Painkiller). With Black Lightning and Supergirl leaving the network after their respective upcoming seasons, The CW will have room to bring on at least two new series. This season saw Kung Fu, Republic of Sarah, Walker, and Superman & Lois joining the line-up after Arrow, The 100, and Supernatural ended their runs, and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene was canceled.