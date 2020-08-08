Dallas and Robo on Stock Cars, Sidekicks & Dismembered Hands: Preview

We're now only hours away until John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and Kat Dennings' (Dollface) Dallas and Robo gets the official decoder ring and learns the official handshake as they join SYFY's TZGZ late-night adult animation block (starting Saturday, August 8, at midnight-ish ET/PT). To help set the mood (like the lava lamp and crushed black velvet Iron Maiden painting weren't enough), the fine folks at SYFY have offered a new preview (followed by the series overview and teaser trailer) where we learn that the duo is this close to being able to but their stock car back (eh, not that much), that Dallas and Robo have serious differences of opinions when it comes to who's the "sidekick," and Dallas has a bizarre obsession with a dismembered hand (though we agree: that would be a damn funny prank):

From ShadowMachine ("BoJack Horseman") and YouTube Originals, the space-trucking comedy DALLAS AND ROBO follows the misadventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin' artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

Produced by ShadowMachine (Final Space, BoJack Horseman) and YouTube Originals, Dallas and Robo is executive produced by Cena, series creator Mike Roberts, and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes. ShadowMachine's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico will also serve as executive producers.

Last month, Cena announced the news via Twitter, where he also made a pretty bold prediction that should still be burning the eardrums of Star Wars fans everywhere (Han and Chewy set a pretty high bar, and let's not forget about Spaceballs' duo of Bill Pullman's Lone Starr and John Candy's Barf):

As the immediate future of live-action, scripted programming remains under a COVID-19 cloud of doubt, more and more networks and streaming services have been ordering more adult animated projects to series. Dallas & Robo are part of a growing slate at TZGZ as SYFY continues growing the weekly late-night animation block. Previously, Devil May Care, starring Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Asif Ali (BoJack Horseman) and three pilots were given greenlights by the NBCUniversal-owned network.