Damian Priest Challenges Edge; More Matches Made on WWE Raw

For the second week in a row, WWE Raw looks to be moving along multiple storylines in a consistent and logical fashion. Who could have possibly known that ousting the nearly 80-year-old head of creative who hasn't had an original idea in twenty years and replacing him with a fan-favorite booker who doesn't seem to be ashamed to be part of the wrestling business would have such a positive effect on the booking?! Okay, everyone did. But it any case, it's nice not to be disappointed. Hard to get used to from WWE without waiting for the other shoe to drop, but nice nonetheless.

Several major storylines moved along on WWE Raw last night, including the feud involving Judgment Day, The Mysterios, and Edge. Edge and Dominik Mysterio had some friction ahead of Rey Mysterio's match with Finn Balor, with Dominik shoving Edge and Rey sort of taking Edge's side, further driving Dominik toward the dark side. Yes, it's a turn we can all see coming, but sometimes that's what's called for, and it will be fun to watch when it finally happens. Later, during the match, Rey lost after being distracted by Rhea Ripley assaulting Dominik and dragging him out to the stage. Also, can we just point out how nicely Dominik's mullet is coming along?

Meanwhile, Damian Priest wants to fight Edge when WWE Raw comes to Toronto, and Edge accepted that challenge on Raw Talk.

Triple H also seems to be doing his best to rebuild the WWE Raw Women's division. After bringing back Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Sky at SummerSlam, we've already got a new match set up for Clash at the Castle, as the trio will take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at the UK stadium show. Meanwhile, Kai and Sky beat Dana Brooke and Tamina on Raw this week as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, while Bliss and Asuka will team up to take on Nikki Ash and Doudrop next week.

Also on WWE Raw, Kevin Owens took action to take care of his Ezekiel problem.

While the Street Profits continued their losing streak (as a team and as singles competitors), which seems to be leading to something, potentially a singles push for… someone. Who will be the Jannetty? The world wants to know. Seth Rollins, meanwhile, picked up another victory as we await an interview with Riddle next week. Where will that lead? Probably Rollins vs. Riddle at Clash at the Castle. But for the profits… maybe a breakup? We'll have to see. But it's better than them challenging and failing to capture the tag belts for the thousandth time.

That's the important stuff, besides the surprise appearance we wrote about last night. You can watch more highlights from WWE Raw below.

