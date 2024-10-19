Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, NYCC

Daredevil: Cox, D'Onofrio Preview "Born Again" at NYCC (IMAGES)

Check out the images and video released of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio at NYCC to preview Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again.

From the upcoming Marvel Television series' fashion sense to its newly announced premiere date, we've had some interesting updates to pass along regarding the upcoming Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024). During the "Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski" panel earlier today, series producer and Marvel Studios production and development executive Sana Amanat joined Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski to discuss Marvel's long history of New York storytelling and what it was like filming the first season on location in the city. From there, Cox and D'Onofrio joined the party to screen a special sneak preview for those in attendance – a preview that confirmed March 4, 2025, as the show's premiere date. Here's a look at the image gallery and some videos from Cox and D'Onoffrio's NYCC 2024 adventures:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, the streaming series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Now, here's a look at Cox and D'Onofrio "crashing" the panel from earlier today, followed by the moment the duo appeared to surprise some cosplaying fans at Marvel's NYCC set-up:

Think this guy could win a Daredevil cosplay contest? Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio surprise fans at #NYCC.💥 pic.twitter.com/Jk5CItGmJx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

