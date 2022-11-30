Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll on Working with D'Onofrio, Taking Risks

While it's still wait-and-see when it comes to the possibility of Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) reprising her role as Karen Page and joining Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock-Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk-Kingpin) for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again (more on that in a minute), Woll is sharing what it was like working with D'Onofrio on the original Marvel/Netflix series. Stopping by Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast (you can check out the clip below), Woll was asked if she ever felt intimidated while working with D'Onofrio because of the character dynamics. Along with sharing that it was great working with D'Onofrio (and his concern for how he looked in his white suit), Woll also explained how playing a character such as Karen gave her a little on-set swagger, too. But off-camera, Woll reveals that she feels more insecure & intimidated sometimes in social settings. From there, Woll addresses the difference when it comes to risk-taking in front of the camera as opposed to making those all-too-real, real-life choices.

Now here's a look at Woll discussing what it was like working with D'Onofrio during their run on the Netflix series:

Also, during the episode of Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Woll revealed that no one from "Born Again" had contacted her: "I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it. I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell." With the series wrapping up its run in 2018 after three seasons, many felt that Daredevil wasn't given the proper time to tie up storyline threads for a respectful series finale. "The Marvel series feels unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more," Woll shared. "There's a part of me that was like, 'I had more to say about Karen,' and I felt I was in the middle of that story."

For a chance to listen to the interview in its entirety, check out the latest edition of Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast: