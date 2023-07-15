Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: comic con, daredevil, Kingpin, SAG-AFTRA, sdcc, vincent d'onofrio

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Urges Comic Con/SAG-AFTRA Clarity ASAP

Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again) urges reps & comic con organizers to contact SAG-AFTRA about being compliant with strike rules.

If there was one production that felt the impact of some justifiably pissed-off strikers, it was Matt Corman & Chris Ord's (Covert Affairs) Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. The year-long Marvel Studios & Disney+ production was shut down on a number of occasions by striking members of WGA East. Of course, all of that came to an end when SAG-AFTRA also joined the picket lines – creating a two-studio pushback the likes of which the studios haven't seen in over 60 years. Of course, one upcoming event that's getting hit hard by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes is San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2023), with more and more television & film panels/presentations being canceled. But one question mark that still remains is how SAG-AFTRA members handle attending comic & pop culture cons while remaining in compliance with what their unions are telling them they can (or can't) do. It's a matter that could complicate things for union members though much of it is outside their direct control (like how an event promotes their involvement in the overall promotional campaign). And it's a matter that D'Onforio tweeted about earlier today – urging individuals' reps and those running events to get in contact with SAG-AFTRA sooner rather than later.

My actor and performer friends whom are frequently visiting Comic con-type events. I think it's important that our reps and even the people who run the events should be communicating with [SAG-AFTRA] very specifically so that us striking [SAG-AFTRA] members are supported by the people who run these events and our reps in a way that coincides with the new rules we are under that are in place during the strike," D'Onofrio began his tweet. "How they publicize us being there. How we are presented there and such. These guidelines must be followed during these Comic Cons/events, or they will lose us for sure. I myself will not go if I am represented at the 'CON' in a way that breaks the rules of our strike. The actors I know personally will also not cross any lines in our solidarity during this important time. We are on strike. They must change the way they publicize our attendance. It now must follow strike rules. It is inappropriate and breaks our rules. Rules that we actors and performers importantly must follow." The Daredevil: Born Again actor ended with, "There is a way around this, and I suggest our reps and the event people start talking to [SAG-AFTRA] immediately If they want us." Here's a look at D'Onofrio's tweet from earlier today:

My actor and performer friends whom are frequently visiting Comic con type events. I think it's important that are reps and even the people who run the events should be communicating with @sagaftra very specifically so that us striking @sagaftra members are supported by the… — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

