Dark Side of the Ring S03 Confirms "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman Ep

With Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring set to return for a third season later this year (with the franchise also expanding into other topics, as you'll see in a minute), viewers were expecting the 14 episodes to cover topics such as Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin, Sam Houston, the 1995 WCW/NJPW event "Collision in Korea" event, and the death of Brian Pillman. Following the release of a teaser image before the end of the year that might be from the WCW/NJPW event episode, Vice TV and the producers confirmed via social media that Pillman aka "The Loose Cannon" would indeed be a focus of one of the episodes.

Here's a look at the original post that went live earlier on Friday, followed by the response from his son, professional wrestler Brian Pillman, Jr.:

The Loose Cannon joins the Dark Side for Season 3 — coming to @vicetv in 2021. pic.twitter.com/CqGtV5pZ3H — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 15, 2021

I'm speechless. I can't wait to see this story come to life ❤💔 https://t.co/wu6KZ5hoEo — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) January 15, 2021

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that spinoff series Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the '90s were in production and would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021:

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends, and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour, and the headlines.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.