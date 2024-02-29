Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 5, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S05E01: Haku Has Perfect Shockmaster Reaction

Haku reacts to seeing The Shockmaster's debut for the first time in a clip from Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 5.

Article Summary Haku's hilarious first-time reaction to The Shockmaster's debut on Dark Side of the Ring S05E01.

Sneak preview clip released ahead of the season opener features Fred Ottman's Shockmaster.

Season 5 explores wrestlers' stories, including Chris Adams and Sensational Sherri.

‘Earthquake’ John Tenta featured in S05E01, showcasing his life in and out of the ring.

Heading into the professional wrestling docuseries' return to Vice TV next week, the 10-episode fifth season of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring will focus on Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, "Black Saturday" (that was when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wrestling in 1984 to get access to the TBS timeslot he had been eyeing), Chris Colt, The Sandman, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, and Brutus Beefcake. But on March 5th, "The Ballad of 'Earthquake' John Tenta" looks to examine the life & times of the man who was a larger-than-life heel in the ring and a die-hard family man at home. Now, we're getting a sneak preview of what we can expect – but with the focus for this go-around on Tenta's tag-team partner, Fred Ottman.

While he's known for wrestling under the names Tugboat and Typhoon in the then-WWF, Ottman is also (in)famously known as The Shockmaster in WCW. Yup, that Shockmaster – the one whose heat ended just as soon as it started when he fell coming through a wall upon his entrance, losing his mask – and making professional wrestling history. Now, Husney & Eisener had a chance to show Haku the clip for the first time – and his reaction is spot-on. Here's a look at the clip from the season-opener, followed by a rundown of what we know about the episode so far:

Haku had never seen "The Shockmaster" debut before… We showed it to him, and here's his reaction 🤣 As seen on next week's Season 5 premiere episode, Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/vI5Dw2WaGl — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the official trailer for next week's return of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring for a fifth season:

John Tenta couldn't be further from the monstrous 'Earthquake' WWF fans loved to hate. As his career faded, a health battle would threaten to take him from the family he loved. "The Ballad of 'Earthquake' John Tenta" premieres next Tuesday at 10p on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/VHbsUsqAls — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the post from last week offering some background on the season-opening episode:

Season 5 will kick-off with John "Earthquake" Tenta's story. A larger-than-life heel in the ring and a die hard family man at home, Tenta's passing at just 42 years old was an especially cruel ending for a man so universally beloved. Tuesday, March 5 at 10pm ET on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/WqBAqYtORZ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the announcement from last month, offering a rundown of the topics as well as some teases of what's to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring kicking off its fifth season on Tuesday, March 5th, at 10 pm ET:

And we're back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official season trailer for the previous season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, with the fourth season having wrapped up its run back in August 2023:

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

