Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Trailer: Doink, JYD, "Bash 2000" & More Returning on May 30th, here's the trailer confirming the topics for Vice TV, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 4.

In a little more than a month, Vice TV, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring will be getting back into the ring for a fourth season. And now, we have an official trailer detailing the subjects of the ten-episode return. Based on the official description for the upcoming season, the Chris Jericho-narrated Dark Side of the Ring will explore stories like the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling's most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy 'Sunny" Sytch,' the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling's most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels' former tag team partner, and much more. With the release of the official trailer, we now know that there will also be episodes focusing on Doink the Clown, Adrian Adonis, the Junkyard Dog, Bam Bam Bigelow, The Graham Family & WCW's "Bash at the Beach 2000."

Here's a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the original teaser that was released – with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, May 30th at 10 pm ET::

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.