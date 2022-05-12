Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Will Be Better Than You & You Know It

Earlier this month, there were some odd rumors going around that Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Vice TV pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring wasn't coming back for a fourth season. Theories ranged from the WWE applying pressure on Vice TV after "The Plane Ride From Hell" episode, and that Husney & Eisener were not working exclusively for the WWE. Thankfully, the show's social media and Vice TV went public to put the rumors to rest (more on that below). But that didn't keep AEW from having a little fun with the upcoming fourth season. During last night's AEW Dynamite, a promo clip for the upcoming "Double or Nothing" PPV match between MJF & Wardlow was shown offering their backstory. But the best part wasn't even so much that it was a propaganda video for MJF, but that it was done like a promo for the docuseries' return. Yup, that means Chris Jericho was narrating (sounds like the pay was pretty sweet), and we had "testimonials" from Taz, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and yes… even the legendary Barry Horowitz.

Now here's a look at the team from Dark Side of the Ring getting in on the fun:

The first look at Season 4 is finally here. https://t.co/aCqV5Q7RQl — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 12, 2022

Here's a look back at Vice TV's tweet from earlier this month reaffirming its commitment to the docuseries:

We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned. — VICE TV (@VICETV) May 2, 2022

Unfortunately, based on what he had to share during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, there's a very good chance that wrestling announcer & executive Jim Ross ("The Steroid Trials", "The Plane Ride from Hell", "Becoming Warrior", "Brian Pillman Part One" & "Brian Pillman Part Two") will be sitting this season out.

"It's mixed. I have some problems with some 'Dark Side' editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys' entrepreneurial spirit and I think it's a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I'm still going to watch their shows," Ross shared during the episode. "I'm not sure I'll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I'll continue to watch and we'll see. They should get better at what they do." Here's a look at the complete episode, where Ross also discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars, King of the Ring '98, Butterbean, a physical pro-wrestling Hall of Fame & more: