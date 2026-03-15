Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds: Here's Your S04E05 "Those Who Harmed One Another" Preview

Manuelito & Leaphorn help the FBI, and Chee goes undercover in tonight's episode of AMC's Dark Winds, S04E05: "Those Who Harmed One Another."

Article Summary Manuelito and Leaphorn team up with the FBI to hunt for new leads in Dark Winds S04E05: Those Who Harmed One Another.

Chee goes undercover in Los Angeles, risking everything to infiltrate Billie’s dangerous world and get vital intel.

AMC’s Dark Winds explores growing divides and tense alliances as the case draws the core trio deeper into danger.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how 1970s Los Angeles comes alive in this thrilling new Dark Winds episode.

Anyone else sensing a growing divide between Manuelito (Jessica Matten) & Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) – the kind that could result in Chee staying in Los Angeles and working with the feds full-time? We just wanted to drop a "wacky theory" out there before we pass along our preview for tonight's episode of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds Season 4. Along with an official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more for S01E05: "Atída'ahiilyaágíí (Those Who Harmed One Another)," we also have a look behind the scenes at how '70s Los Angeles was brought to life.

Dark Winds S04E05: "Those Who Harmed One Another" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 5: "Those Who Harmed One Another" – Leaphorn and Manuelito assist the FBI with an investigation in exchange for information on a new lead; Chee goes undercover to get intel on Billie's cousin; Billie makes a life-changing discovery. Written by Thomas Brady and Erica Tremblay.

The NTP are running out of leads and time. But with Mike Garcia stepping in, they might finally inch closer to uncovering Leroy's trail. Don't miss an-all new episode of #DarkWinds Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/eqV2NKGSEf — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) March 13, 2026 Show Full Tweet

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

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