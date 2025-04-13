Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S03E06: "What We Had Been Told" Preview: Retracing Steps

With a new episode hitting tonight, check out our preview for AMC's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds S03E06: "What We Had Been Told."

Before we check out the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek for AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds S03E06: "Ábidoo'niidę́ę́(What We Had Been Told)," we wanted to pass along some good news regarding the fourth season. EP George R. R. Martin (GRRM) offered an update in his latest Not A Blog entry ("Rolling Rolling Rolling"). After praising the third season and how it's been received by both viewers and critics, GRRM confirmed that the fourth season would also run eight episodes and that filming was already underway "just north of Santa Fe, at Camel Rock Studios." In addition, McClarnon is directing the opening episode of the upcoming season. "Kiowa, Bernadette, Chris Eyre, Stephen Paul Judd, New Mexico's amazing landscapes… lots of reasons to watch this one if you haven't done so already," GRRM added.

Dark Winds S03E06: "Ábidoo'niidę́ę́(What We Had Been Told)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 6: "Ábidoo'niidę́ę́(What We Had Been Told)" – Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) retrace their steps after uncovering a vital clue; Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) presses for more information; Manuelito (Jessica Matten) moves quickly to execute a search warrant. Directed by Steven Judd, from a teleplay by Tom Brady and Erica Tremblay.

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

