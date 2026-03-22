Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S04E06 Preview: Leaphorn Looks to Move on Chee's Intel

Leaphorn moves on Chee's intel in tonight's episode of AMC's Dark Winds. Here's our S04E06: "Those Who Were Searching for Me" preview.

Article Summary Leaphorn turns to the FBI to act on Chee's crucial intel as the hunt for Vaggan intensifies in Dark Winds S04E06.

Chee faces physical and psychological challenges, haunted by his past after a dangerous close call.

Manuelito and Emma step in to help Chee recover while the team races to ambush the elusive killer.

Catch trailers, official episode details, and key highlights ahead of Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 6 on AMC.

Heading into tonight's episode of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds Season 4, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) looks to the FBI for help to move on Chee's (Kiowa Gordon) intel. As Manuelito (Jessica Matten) helps him recover for a way-too-close call, Chee finds himself haunted in more ways than one. Along with an official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more for S04E06: "Shíká Nidanitáhą́ą́ (Those Who Were Searching for Me)," we also have a look back at some key moments from last week's chapter:

Dark Winds S04E06: "Those Who Were Searching for Me" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 6: "Those Who Were Searching for Me" – When Chee's new intel provides a clue to Vaggan's identity, Leaphorn enlists the FBI to help ambush the killer; Manuelito and Emma help Chee with his recovery from a close call while he is haunted by a spectre from his past. Written by Thomas Brady and Erica Tremblay, and directed by Steven Paul Judd.

The NTP are closing in on their hunt for Gorman, but the danger grows with every step Don't miss an-all new episode of #DarkWinds Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/HRE4ZfmAXA — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) March 20, 2026 Show Full Tweet

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!