Dark Winds Season 4 Set for Feb. 15th: New Teaser, Details Released

Check out the teaser and new details for the fourth season of AMC's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds, premiering on Feb. 15th, 2026.

It was back in February when the good news came down that AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds would be back for a fourth season. With production set to get underway in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a month later, we also learned that McClarnon would be directing one of the season's eight episodes. As we inch closer to the new year, AMC Networks has released the teaser "The Price of the Badge" and dropped a whole lot of new intel. Set to premiere on February 15, 2026, the new season focuses on "the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime."

A. Martinez is set to return as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Joining the returning cast for the fourth run are Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman.

"I'm looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I'm excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me," shared McClarnon when the news was first announced earlier this year. "I'd like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to 'Dark Winds.' And, of course, I'm most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love." Wirth added, "Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast, and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of 'Dark Winds' in a fourth season."

