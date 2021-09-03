Dave Bautista and Jen Psaki, Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is normally lashing out at someone over something or another. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for all Republican politicians, media organizations, and occasionally even entire states. But in a shocking turn of events, when we scoured Bautista's Twitter page looking for the latest target of his ire in order to produce a clickbait article, we found love, not hate, emanating from the former WWE Champion, for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

It's no surprise that Bautista would agree with the press secretary of his old tag team partner Biden, but Bautista doesn't just agree with Psaki; he's a major fan!

Bautista even decided to profess his love for Psaki, saying that she is "eh vur ree thing" to him.

I swear to god I love this woman! Jen Psaki is EH VUR REE THING!! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/NTFAXnYRU9 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Psaki had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

Here at Bleeding Cool, we pride ourselves on being your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (the number one source is technically Dave Bautista's Twitter). Each day, our investigative team closely analyzed Bautista's Twitter feed for any comments that can be turned into clickbait arti– we mean, breaking news. You can read our archives of Dave Bautista tweet news at the Bautista vs. Trump archive page.