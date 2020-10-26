Dave Bautista Endorses Joe Biden in Official Campaign Ad

Dave Bautista spends a lot of his time — we're talking, probably 90% of all waking hours — shooting on fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. Bautista tweets sometimes dozens of times a day about the President, of whom he is not a big fan. If you count all of the retweets of fellow Hollywood stars and politicians also tweeting about Trump, Bautista may have the greatest anti-Trump Twitter work rate of all time. But Dave Bautista comes this time not to bury Donald Trump, but to put over Joe Biden!

Bautista is the star of a new official campaign ad for Biden. He runs down President Trump for being a fake tough guy and puts over Biden as being a real tough guy because he's willing to take responsibility and lead people out of a crisis.

"We talk about the difference between being tough and someone who portrays themselves as a tough guy," Bautista says in the ad. "It's easy to lie to people. It's easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy. It's easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It's not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. 'We're not in good shape, but this how we're gonna get out of it. That is being tough.'"

"This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who's going to have a plan so we can get back on track," Bautista continues. "A leader is someone who can unite people who take responsibility. That's toughness. That is Joe Biden. The guy who is respected, who can talk to people, who can work out disputes. A guy who can be a leader. He's stepping back into this fight for Americans. It's that simple. That is the guy we need running this country."

"I'm Joe Biden, and I approve this message," Biden adds. Watch the ad below.

