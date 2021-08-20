Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens

As the coronavirus delta variant continues to surge, American society seems powerless to stop it largely due to the idiotic posturing of anti-vax morons and freedumb-loving anti-maskers. Nowhere is the problem more rampant than on the battlefield of school board meetings, where parents battle it out over school mask mandates across the country. Enter Dave Bautista, former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar turned political pundit, who weighed in on the situation in a local school district in Michigan.

Bautista's thoughts on school masking this week were inspired by a tweet from his friend, basketball star Rex Chapman, who posted a video of Karens at a Birmingham, Michigan school board meeting whining about their children being asked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Chapman commented:

Birmingham, Michigan: Board of Education meeting on mask mandates. This parents says, "If God wanted us to cover our mouth and nose — he would have made us that way." pic.twitter.com/wlsv8dOiK4 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And Bautista responded:

This may be one of the dumbest statements that's ever come out of a human beings mouth. I wish someone would've pointed out that god didn't make her with the clothes she's standing there wearing or the glasses she's using to read. Just so desperately self righteous. #SMFH https://t.co/1k6BaaHvmP — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, neither the Birmingham, Michigan school district nor its Karens had responded to Bautista's tweet.

