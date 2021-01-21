Dave Bautista on Lindsay Graham: Most Spineless Individual Ever

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista is no fan of South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham. Bautista, who has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, doesn't take kindly to Graham's defense of the president, and The Animal has no qualms about saying what he really thinks. Bautista took to Twitter to address Graham's latest antics, attempting to persuade his colleagues in the Senate not to hold an impeachment trial for Trump.

"The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate," Graham tweeted along with a letter to incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging him to let Donald Trump off the hook in the name of unity. "We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise."

"I think @LindseyGrahamSC may be the most spineless individual I've ever witnessed in public office," said Bautista. "I think the only thing he's not afraid of is people knowing that his integrity is non existent. South Carolina must be proud." Bautista added the hashtags, "#LadyG #TraitorsSupportTraitorTrump."

Bautista also retweeted others attacking Graham, including Bautista's ally, Star Trek star George Takei, who wrote, "No one cares what you think, Lady G."

At press time, Lindsay Graham had not responded to Bautista's statements. Additionally, while 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the nation's capitol to prevent the domestic terrorists Lindsay Graham wants to unify with from committing acts of violence, none have been dispatched to rescue this reporter from the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters, where I am currently being held captive by Bleeding Cool's sadistic Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth, forced to produce an endless supply of clickbait articles spun out of the tweets o Dave Bautista. There can be no unity between Kaitlyn and me for all of the suffering she has caused me, but there is still time for Americans to do the right thing and demand that Kaitlyn release me from captivity. [Editor's Note: No unity? We're enemies? We haven't been enemies before now, Jude, but apparently, we are now. I look forward to the change.]