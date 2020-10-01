Dave Bautista on Trump Post-Debate: "Grotesque Racist Mother******"

For most people watching this week's Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it was a frustrating and stressful experience that demonstrates exactly how broken America is and leaves little hope that, regardless of the results of the upcoming election, things will ever return to "normal." But WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista had a different reaction, at least to one part of the debate: inspiration.

Don't get us wrong. Dave Bautista, like most Americans, also felt disgusted. Bautista, who has long been involved in a feud with President Trump, a fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, and tweets his thoughts about the president daily, had a few things to say during the debate last night. "'Stand back and stand by?" Bautista tweeted. "I can't even with this sorry ass grotesque racist motherfucker!" He added, "I wish we could have a real time fact check instead of confirming all the lies President Proud Boy says after the fact. They should shock his ass every time he lies."

But one thing that inspired Bautista was Hunter Biden's former cocaine use and his father's pride over his son's recovery. When CNN reporter Manu Raju tweeted, "Trump brings up Hunter Biden's cocaine use. Biden looks at the camera and says he's proud of his son who has overcome his drug problems," Bautista replied, "Because that's what a good father would do. For gods sake bring decency back to the White House. #BidenHarris2020"

Bautista also replied to Billy Eichner when Eichner tweeted, "One thought – I thought Biden speaking honestly about his son's drug problem was powerful and very relatable to many Americans still dealing with an opioid crisis Trump said he was going to tackle and then completely abandoned as he has with everything else." Bautista said, "Agreed! It made him that much more relatable. The more I learn about @JoeBiden life, the more I believe in his sincerity. I'll take sincere,decent and dignified any day of the week. I'm all in!"

If Joe Biden does manage to get elected in November, I hope that he is able to empathize with me as well, and perhaps will help me out. You see, I've been trapped for weeks in the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters where I am being forced to produce an endless stream of clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets. So far, Donald Trump hasn't even acknowledged my plight much less done anything about it. Hopefully, a President Joe Biden would be more sympathetic and will send the National Guard to hold of Bleeding Cool's violent and unpredictable Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth, who has frequently inflicted physical punishment on me when I try to escape. Why this issue wasn't brought up at last night's debate I don't know. Maybe it was but everyone just shouted over it. [Editor's Note: It wasn't.]

The day after the debates, Dave Bautista did have one final thought on Joe Biden, tweeting, "I'm praying that @JoeBiden doesn't leave Ohio without bringing up President Proud Boys attack on

@goodyear."