Dave Bautista Promotes Bizarre Bird Conspiracy About Donald Trump

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long been involved in a feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, but Bautista took things to the next level by introducing a new conspiracy theory that the president is some kind of bird. In the past, we've seen conspiracy theories that high-ranking government officials are actually lizards disguised as humans, but this is the first time we've heard that it might actually be birds in some kind of Birdluminati. Nevertheless, that seems to be what The Animal is saying.

"He is the most fowl low-class undignified piece of shit to ever attempt stand up comedy," tweeted Bautista, commenting on a video of Trump speaking at a rally. "Also he watches a lot of tv he claims to be horrible. He watches a lot of tv period. And you know he's not spending time with his wife! I call bullshit! Everything about this Clown face is a fraud." It's unclear whether Bautista believes that Trump is a land fowl, like a chicken or turkey, or a waterfowl, like a duck or a goose. However, the meaning of his other words is 100% clear.

"Our president is publicly shitting on the graves of 200,000 Americans," said Bautista, quoting another video of the rally that showed Trump downplaying the effects of the coronavirus.

But once again, Bautista returned to connecting Trump with birds, quoting another rally moment and tweeting, "This crazy whackadoo just said 'media is the enemy of the people' and these stupid ducking morons actually cheered. #Fascist #WannabeDictator and the sorry ass morons that empower him. #traitors to democracy. Sick to my stomachNauseated face. #NewNaziParty" This time, it's Trump marks who are the ducks, or at least, doing the ducking.

"We're so fucked!" Bautista continued. "For the love of freedom, we need to vote the corrupt fascist out of office."

Of course, we won't find out whether or not Dave Bautista gets his wish until November, which leaves plenty of time between then and now for Bleeding Cool to publish lots of articles about Dave Bautista's tweets. And yeah, I know you might be getting tired of them, and honestly, I've tried to stop, but they just won't let me. I was telling Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth just the other day that I was getting kind of tired of constantly looking at Dave Bautista's Twitter feed and milking it for clickbait articles. She took a razor blade and slashed me right across the face with it. I was like, "what the hell?!" And she said, "there will be a lot more scars coming if you ever talk back to me again. Now get in the f**king basement and see what Dave Bautista is tweeting about" and all I could say was "yes, ma'am" because I could tell she wasn't playing around. {Editor's Note: I don't play, Jude.]