Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista responded to the developing situation in Washington DC where domestic terrorists have breached the U.S. Capitol as the Senate and House of Representatives began a session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Bautista has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, who today urged his supporters to storm the capitol while speaking at a gathering for the "Stop the Steal" movement that aims to overthrow the U.S. government and overturn the results of the election in favor of Trump, who lost by millions of votes but falsely claims it was stolen from him.

"Can't recall any ANTIFA capital storming … Trump supporters seem to do it on a regular basis," tweeted Bautista in response to the attack on the Capitol by rebels and traitors. Soon after, responding to a wishy-washy tweet from the president that called for his supporters to remain "peaceful" but did not instruct them to abandon their attack on the United States government, Bautista said, "Fearless Leader has spoken! No! Not at all a fucking cult!"

"That's not a protest. It's an attack," Bautista tweeted, adding, "#TraitorsSupportTraitorTrump"

Earlier in the day, Bautista also had words for the president's large adult son, Donald Trump Jr., as Jr. spoke before his father at the rally. "Daddy's disappointment starved for attention. Pathetic AF!" Bautista tweeted. "@DonaldJTrumpJr you just suck! And nobody cares what you have to whine about. Not even daddy. So stop playing pretend and go back to living off other peoples money."

To disgraced former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also spoke at the event and urged violence, Bautista said, "I love how these assholes always want a fight as long as it's someone else doing the fighting."