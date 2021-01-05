Dave Bautista Shoots on Genetic Flaws of Anti-Maskers, COVID-Deniers

Dave Bautista has a theory on what's going on with COVID-denying anti-maskers: it's a genetic issue. The Animal took to Twitter after a barren holiday season to return to his sacred duty of providing material for clickbait articles on Bleeding Cool by addressing a video of COVID-denying anti-maskers dancing to YMCA in a Bloomingdales. Bautista's actions are part of an ongoing feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump.

"Well there's a group of genetic specimens!" mocked Bautista in reference to the video, a 30-second clip of poorly-coordinated dancing in which one of the anti-maskers is holding up a sign declaring the coronavirus pandemic to be a "con job." Bautista continued, "Evolution definitely skipped a few generations in that lot."

Bautista's tweet comes with just one day left before the crucial Georgia elections that will decide who controls the Senate: Bautista's beloved Democrats, or his hated enemies, the Republicans. It also comes after several weeks of near-silence from the once prolific tweeter. Though Bautista tweeted relentlessly in the months leading up to the Presidential election in November, he has decreased his output in recent weeks, even as the fate of the Senate hangs in the balance.

Over the holiday period, it was particularly difficult for those who rely on the wit and wisdom of Dave Bautista, as Bautista provided nary a clickbait opportunity for nearly a two-week period. For clickbait article reports like this one, trapped in a basement and forced to turn out clickbait based on Dave Bautista's tweets day after day by a deranged and sadistic Editor-in-Chief, a lack of tweets from Dave Bautista about Donald Trump or his allies could mean the difference between whether or not we're allowed to eat for the day, so it's good to see Bautista easing back into things. [Editor's Note: Jude, I told you that you need to complete your work to go on lunch breaks. I'm not sure why you think that's such a big deal, but I can cease providing catering if you want. You can bring your own food from home if that suits you.]