Dave Bautista Shoots on "Morons" Who Cheer for Trump's Hat Gimmick

Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is at it again, taking to Twitter to cut a shoot promo on fellow former WWE star President Donald Trump. This time, it's Trump's supporters, the Trumpbronies, who Bautista has targeted with his tweets. Bautista totally buried Trump marks for enjoying Trump's catchphrases and other gimmickry at rallies. Bautista's feud with Trump is heating up ahead of the Election PPV happening in less than a month, so when Bautista saw a video of Trump removing his tie and replacing it with a MAGA hat, he went off on Twitter.

"Creepiest shit ever!" Bautista tweeted. "He's a cheap act, and they support him because…well! they like cheap acts. No substance. Undignified. No facts. No plan. No empathy. No platform. No results. And these morons cheer and yell Make America Great Again after he takes off a tie. Wtf?!!#TrumpCult"

Of course, we do have to point out that Bautista is being a little bit purposely obtuse here. Both Dave Bautista and Donald Trump come from a pro wrestling background. Before he was a Hollywood megastar, Dave Bautista wrestled as "Batista" in WWE, and he knows the value of how a good wardrobe change can spice up your gimmick and get the crowd behind you. Trump, whose association dates back to WrestleMania 4 and 5, which were hosted at his Atlantic City casino, and who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, knows this as well. Trump taking off his tie and putting on his MAGA hat is pro wrestling 101.

"SPOILER:Trumps @nbc Town Hall will go exactly like this-Self Praise,Lies, Labeling,Projecting,Finger Pointing,Empty Promises 'like you've never seen before'more Self Praise followed by Horrible Dancing to give the illusion of Health and Confidence.Spare yourself! You're welcome," Bautista tweeted, adding, "I can't imagine someone actually want ting to sit through his bad stand up comedy routine."

There are many things in life that are hard to imagine, and yet, here we are.