Dave Bautista Shoots on "Total Scum Bag" Matt Gaetz, Q-Anon Shaman

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Matt Gaetz over the Republican congressman's defense of convicted January 6th insurrectionist The Q-Anon Shaman. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Gaetz, whom he has repeatedly called inbred and whom he predicts will one day have "a mouth full of dicks" in prison.

Dave Bautista has no love for Republican House of Representatives member Matt Gaetz, who Bautista believes is inbred and calls a "twisted, creepy little worm."
This week, The Animal took issue with Gaetz after Gaetz defended the Q-Anon Shaman on conservative "news" outlet Newsmax.

Bautista fired back:

At press time, neither Matt Gaetz nor Q had not responded to Dave Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

