Dave Bautista Teams with DNC for Early Voting Ad

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long been a proponent of the democrats and a critic of fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump, but now the DNC has finally put a ring on it. In a new video ad tweeted out by Bautista Sunday night and paid for by the DNC, The Animal encourages people to vote by mail.

"Hey, Florida, Dave Bautista here," said Dave Bautista in the video. "Athlete, action star, Floridian, and actually in real life, a very shy person. But there is one thing I will always speak out about. This country and our future."

"You can be an action star too. You don't even need these or these," he continued, flexing his biceps and pectoral muscles before pulling out a ballot. "There's something much stronger. This. A ballot. Your voice. Your vote. It's your superpower and your muscle."

"To use it, just follow these steps," Bautista explained. "Carefully review the instructions sent with the ballot. Fill out your ballot. Place your completed ballot inside the envelope provided."

Bautista then paused to flex his pecs again before adding, "Sorry. I just wanted to make sure you're still with me. Alright, let's continue. That was embarrassing."

"Sign the envelope," Bautista continued. "Your ballot won't count if the envelope is missing your signature. And finally, return your ballot by mail. Or, for in-person delivery options, return to an official drop box in your county. For deadlines on when to return your ballot by and for any additional info and details, check out IWillVote.com/fl."

"Every single vote matters, especially here in Florida, so please don't wait," Bautista pleaded. "Our future and well-being are on the line. So vote early. Vote now. You can save the day today."

